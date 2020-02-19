Wenger Proposes Changes To Offside Law

Arsene Wenger wants to see a change in the offside law in time for this summer’s European Championships.

His proposals would mean a player will be deemed onside if any part of their body is level or behind the last defender.

Wenger, FIFA’s head of global development, said: “You will not be offside if any part of the body that can score a goal is in line with the last defender, even if other parts of the attacker’s body are in front.

“That will sort it out and you will no longer have decisions about millimetres and a fraction of the attacker being in front of the defensive line.”



“The existing ruling states that a “player is in an offside position if: any part of the head, body or feet is in the opponents’ half (excluding the halfway line) and any part of the head, body or feet is nearer to the opponents’ goal line…