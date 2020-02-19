Why I Signed For Livingston, What I Learnt From Lampard

Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose has revealed reasons why he signed for Scottish Premiership club Livingston, Completesports.com reports.

Ambrose who was unveiled by Livingston on Tuesday, signed an 18-month deal.



And revealing reasons he chose Livingston, Ambrose said the club showed interest in him first.

He also said his former Hibernian teammate Marvin Bartley convinced him about the move.

“There was interest in me [while a free agent] but nothing concrete,” the 31-year-old said.

“The only thing I had was St Mirren but Livingston came first and I chose them instead.”

“Marv’s (Marvin Bartley) word means a lot,”

“If Marv is enjoying being at a club, then there is something special.

“I know the reputation of this club: tough, hard to beat. The team is strong, they fight together and the spirit in the club is good.”

On his move to Derby County a year ago, Ambrose said he is adamant he has no…