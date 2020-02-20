Dubs and Andrew Wiggins to host Rockets At Oracle Arena. The Rockets are coming off a 116-105 home win over the Boston Celtics. James Harden ended last game with 42 points (9-of-19 FG), 7 assists and 8 rebounds. Russell Westbrook was solid with 36 points (13-of-23 from the field), 5 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Dubs will want to move on from a 106-112 loss to the Phoenix Suns in which Marquese Chriss ended last game with 18 points (7-of-11 from the field), 3 assists and 12 rebounds.

Related: Dubs And Eric Paschall Will Host Pacers At Oracle Arena

Will Andrew Wiggins replicate his 27 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Suns? The Warriors won one out of the 2 times they faced each other this season.

Out of the five last games the Dubs played, they had only one win. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

The Rockets are much better at three-point…