Aribo On Target For Rangers; Saka Bags Assist In Arsenal Away Win

Joe Aribo was on target as Glasgow Rangers defeated Portuguese club Sporting Braga 3-2 in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 encounter at the Ibrox Stadium Stadium on Thursday night.

Braga took the lead through Fransergio in the 11th minute, while Abel Ruiz added the second a minute before the hour mark.

Ianis Hagi reduced the deficit for Rangers in the 67th minute.

Aribo, who took the place of Glen Kamara nine minutes after the break, equalised for the Gers in the 75th minute.



Hagi netted the winning goal for the hosts eight minutes from time.

At the Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki, Pireas, Bukayo Saka grabbed an assist in Arsenal’s 1-0 win against Olympiacos.

Saka set up Alexander Lacazette winning goal nine minutes from time.

By Adeboye Amosu

