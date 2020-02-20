Brume, Amusan Miss Out On $20,000 Top Prize at 2020 World Indoor Tour

Two of Nigeria’s brightest medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, Ese Brume and Tobiloba Amusan are out of the race for the US$20,000 top prize for winners of each event as the 2020 World Indoor Tour train comes to its seventh and final stop on Saturday, February 21 at the Villa de Madrid Meeting in Madrid, Spain.

Brume,competing indoors for the second season in her career is second in the long jump standing with 14 points behind Ukraine’s Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk who holds a dominant 30 points lead.

The 24 year old will however feel fulfilled for setting new personal best in each of the three indoor meetings she participated in this season.

The Nigerian stormed the ORLEN Copernicus Cup in Toruń, Poland early this month with a 6.41m personal best she set in Istanbul in February 2017 but left with a new 6.62m lifetime best to jump above Beatrice Utondu-Okoye (6.54m) into third in the Nigerian all-time list behind Chioma Ajunwa (6.97m) and Blessing Okagbare…