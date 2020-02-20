Bulls and Zach LaVine to host Hornets At United Center. The Hornets are coming off a 115-108 home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite not having such a great season, Jalen McDaniels showed a significant improvement in his last game, performing above his average with 6 rebounds.

The Bulls will want to move on from a 114-126 loss to the Washington Wizards, a game in which Cristiano Felicio has been great this season averaging 2 offensive rebounds but had an underwhelming performance with 2 points (1-of-3 from the field), 4 offensive rebounds and 7 rebounds. Tomas Satoransky was solid with 19 points (7-of-12 FG) and 8 assists.

Related: Bulls And Zach LaVine Will Host Pels At United Center

Will Zach LaVine replicate his 41 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Wizards? The Bulls won one out of the 3 times they faced each other this season. The teams are in a slump losing all of their last 5 games….