Dennis Scores; Ighalo Subbed On As Man United Hold Club Brugge,

Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis was on target as Club Brugge were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United in their Europa League Round of 32 clash on Thursday night.

Dennis put the home team ahead in the 15th minute after he was put through on goal by Simon Mignolet.

Manchester United equalised through Anthony Martial nine minutes before the break.

Dennis’s international teammate David Okereke was an unused substitute for Club Brugge in the game.

Odion Ighalo made his first Europa League appearance for Manchester United in the thrilling encounter.



Ighalo, who replaced Martial in the 67th minute put up a fine performance in the game.

At the Ludogorets Arena, Victor Moses was on from the start as Inter Milan edged out their hosts Ludogorets 2-0.

Moses was replaced by Nico Barella 18 minutes from time.

Christian Eriksen and Romelu Lukaku scored…