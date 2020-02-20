Hawks and John Collins to host Heat At State Farm Arena. The Heat will want to move on from a 101-116 loss to the Utah Jazz in which despite not having such a great season, Andre Iguodala showed a significant improvement in his last game, performing above his average with 5 rebounds and 3 threes made.

The Hawks will want to move on from a 105-127 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, a game in which Trae Young was on point last game, providing 27 points (8-of-17 FG), 12 assists and 4 steals. Cam Reddish managed 16 points (4-of-11 shooting).

Will John Collins replicate his 23 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Cavaliers? The Hawks didn’t win any of the 3 times they met up throughout the season. The Heat has outscored 3 times out of the previous 3 matchups between the teams. The Hawks have won just 2 games of their last 5 contests.

