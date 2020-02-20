Ighalo Gets Bench Role Against Club Brugge

Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo is on the bench for Manchester United ‘s Europa League clash against Club Brugge.

lghalo made his Red Devils bow in the 2-0 triumph against Chelsea at Stamford, where he nearly found the net in his few minutes on the pitch.

However, against the Belgians, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen to start Ighalo on the bench.



Victory for the English team over Philippe Clement’s men will put them in a good position to qualify for the Round of 16 ahead of the return leg.

In the same vein, Eric Bailly who earned rave reviews against Frank Lampard’s men will also be on the bench.

MUFCXI v Club Brugge: Romero, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Matic, Mata, Pereira, Lingard, Martial

