Iwobi: I’m Getting Better Every Day With Everton

Alex Iwobi says he is “getting better every day” under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti – and the forward is keen to “get in on the act” after watching fellow widemen Theo Walcott and Bernard score in Everton’s past two games.

Iwobi missed six weeks after injuring his hamstring against former club Arsenal back in December and confessed his period out “felt like a year”.

He returned for Everton’s rollercoaster 3-2 victory at Watford this month – when Walcott struck the decisive goal in stoppage time – and is aiming for a start at his old Emirates Stadium stomping ground when the Blues tackle Arsenal on Sunday.

And Iwobi insists the blend of Ancelotti’s individual coaching and the decorated manager’s preference for narrow wingers are combining to unlock the player’s attacking talent.

“I have grown up playing on the left or as a number 10 and he has combined the two [in one position],”…