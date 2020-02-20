Nets Come to Town To Meet Joel Embiid and 76ers, At Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are coming off a 110-103 home win over the Los-Angeles Clippers. Joel Embiid had 26 points (8-of-17 from the field) and 9 rebounds. Ben Simmons provided his team with 26 points (12-of-22 from the field), 10 assists and 4 offensive rebounds. Tobias Harris contributed 17 points (8-of-19 from the field), 5 assists and 12 rebounds.

Can Ben Simmons replicate his 26 pts, 12 rebs, 10 ast triple-double in last game’s win over the Clippers? 2 out of the 3 times they played this season, the Sixers came out triumphant. The 76ers have outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams.

The Nets will attempt to keep their momentum going, having won 4 of their last 5 games. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest. The 76ers are better at defense, with an average of 8.185 steals per…