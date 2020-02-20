Messi Names 5 Top Favourites to Win 2019/20 Champions League

Barcelona captain and talismanic forward Lionel Messi has named his top five favourites to win the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League and further predicts it would be ‘weird’ for a big club like Manchester City to miss out in the competition through UEFA ban.

Of course, Messi’s number one favourites to win this season’s title is Barcelona. He is looking to win his fifth Champions League title this time around following the disappointment of the last two editions, but he is aware that four other strong sides are good enough too to win it.

Barcelona were knocked out in the quarterfinals in 2018 by Roma, then bowed to eventual champions Liverpool in the semifinal of last season’s edition.

Messi and company will travel next week to face Napoli in the first leg of their last-16 clash as they strive to end their Champions League title drought since 2015.

In Messi’s assessment, it’s champions Liverpool, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid who can stand in…