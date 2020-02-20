Ndidi Set To Miss Manchester City Showdown- Rodgers

Wilfred Ndidi is set to miss the Premier League clash between Leicester City and Manchester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday, according to Brendan Rodgers.

The Nigeria midfielder has been absent for City’s last two top-flight fixtures, draws with Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers, due to a knee issue.

While the Foxes have no fresh injury concerns for the visit of Pep Guardiola’s men, Rodgers confirmed on Thursday that Ndidi is not yet ready to return to first team action.

“Wilf won’t be available for the weekend,” the Northern Irishman said.



“He’s still in a process to try and get fit so we’ll see how he is next week. I’m not sure.

“He’s doing work inside, but you then have to progress that to outside and then when he can join the team. It’s another intensity to join the team and then to play.

“We just want to make…