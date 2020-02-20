PSG President Al-Khelaifi Charged In Corruption Probe

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been charged by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) in connection with bribing ex-FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke.

The alleged offences against Al-Khelaifi, who is chairman of BeIN media group, are not to do with his ownership of French champions PSG or his involvement as a member of the UEFA executive committee.

Swiss federal prosecutors say they have filed an indictment charging Al-Khelaifi with inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.

Al-Khelaifi is accused of allowing Valcke exclusive use of a villa in Sardinia. It helped Valcke save between €900,000 and €1.8m (£754,000-£1.5m) in rent which was then failed to be disclosed.

Valcke has been charged with three offences: accepting bribes, several counts of aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents.

Prosecutors say, at the end of January,…