Saka Opens Up On Arsenal Contract Talks Amid Liverpool, Bayern Interest 

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has said that he has tasked his agent and parents to handle the speculation surrounding his future as he looks to only concentrate on playing well, Completesports.com reports.

Saka, has impressed under both Unai Emery and current boss Mikel Arteta, scoring three goals and pproviding seven assists in 25 appearances.

The 18-year-old came in for special praise from Arteta following his performance in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Newcastle, in which he set up Nicolas Pepe for the Gunners’ second.

And his impressive performance has led to reports that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on his progress, with a summer swoop possible given that he only has 18 months left on his current deal.

It is reported that Arsenal are working hard to tie Saka down at the Emirates.

But speaking to The Athletic, the player…