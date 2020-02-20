Super Eagles Retain 31st Position In Latest FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were non movers as they retained number 31 in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola World Ranking, Completesports.com reports.

The latest ranking was released on Thursday and published on FIFA’s official website.

And in Africa, the Super Eagles maintained third position behind Senegal who are Africa’s number one team and 20th in the world and Tunisia who remain 27th globally and second on the continent.

The Eagles’ 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group L opponents Sierra Leone, Lesotho and Benin Republic all maintained their spots.

Benin remained at number 88, Lesotho are still at number 139 and Sierra Leone occupy 118.

Meanwhile, at number one in the world are Belgium, world champions France are number two, number three is occupied by Brazil, England fourth and Uruguay fifth.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be…