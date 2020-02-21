Aribo Savours Wonder Goal In Rangers’ Home Win Against Braga

Joe Aribo savoured the most important goal of his career as Rangers clinched a remarkable Europa League 3-2 win over Sporting Braga at the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday night.

Steven Gerrard’s side were staring at a last 32 exit as the Portuguese took a two goal lead at Ibrox and produced an accomplished showing for the first hour.

But the Light Blues roared back to ensure they will take a lead into the second leg next Wednesday as Ianis Hagi netted twice either side of Aribo’s stunning goal.

Hagi gave Rangers hope with a terrific finish at the near post and would complete the comeback with a deflected free-kick that sent Ibrox wild.



But it was Aribo’s effort that was the most eye-catching of the three as he weaved his way through the Braga defence and finished with aplomb from inside the area.

The midfielder had come on at…