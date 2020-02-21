Arum Labels Joshua A Non Elite Boxer Ahead Pulev

Tyson Fury’s legendary promoter Bob Arum insists world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is not an elite fighter and expects Kubrat Pulev to demolish the Brit in June.

Pulev, the 38-year-old Bulgarian fighter, is lying in wait as the IBF’s mandatory challenger for Joshua, who won back his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles with a unanimous points decision win over Andy Ruiz Jr in December.

Also Read: Super Eagles Retain 31st Position In Latest FIFA Ranking

Joshua was forced into a rematch with Ruiz following his shock defeat six months prior to that – and Arum, 89, who promotes for Pulev, insists that exposed Joshua’s true quality as a heavyweight.

“Nobody who gets knocked out by Andy Ruiz is an elite fighter,” he said on talkSPORT while, speaking as part of Tyson Fury’s team in Las Vegas ahead of the Deontay Wilder rematch on Saturday.

“Anthony Joshua is fighting Kubrat Pulev in June and Pulev will knock Joshua out easier than Ruiz did.

“I promoted the…