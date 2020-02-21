Barcelona Activate Right For Emergency Transfer, Sign Braithwaite

Barcelona have exercised their right to make an ‘emergency transfer’ by signing Danish international forward Martin Braithwaite from LaLiga rivals CD Leganes, a move which could generate repercussions at both the top and bottom of the LaLiga Santander table.

With transfers outside the summer and winter windows are only allowed in very specific circumstances, LaLiga authorities gave permission to Barça after it was confirmed that their French attacker Ousmane Dembele would miss the rest of the season following surgery with a torn hamstring.

The regulations limited Barça to signing a forward player from another LaLiga club, with other options considered including Getafe’s Angel Rodriguez, Real Betis’ Loren Moron and Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose.

In the end, the Camp Nou outfit decided on Braithwaite’s mix of physical and technical gifts and triggered the €18 million release clause contained within the 28-year-old’s contract with Leganes, giving him a four…