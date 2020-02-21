Brume Sets New Long Jump Personal Best At World Indoor Tour

Nigeria’s women long jumper Ese Brume set a new indoor personal best at the sixth World Indoor Tour in France on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

Brume placed second in a field of 10 contestants after a leap of 6.82 metres to set her new indoor personal best.

She has now surpassed her personal best at every meet this February as she builds up towards Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

First position went to Ukraine’s Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk while Khaddi Sagnia of Sweden placed third.

The 24-year-old African junior record holder won bronze at last year’s World Championship in Doha, Qatar.

This year’s Olympic will hold from July 24 to August 9.

By James Agberebi

