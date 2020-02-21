Pistons and Christian Wood to host Bucks At Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons will want to move on from a 112-116 loss to the Orlando Magic, a game in which Thon Maker got in 18 points (6-of-9 FG) and 2 steals. Christian Wood was solid with 26 points (9-of-14 FG), 4 offensive rebounds and 12 rebounds. Bruce Brown contributed 10 rebounds.

Will Thon Maker replicate his 18 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Magic? This season the Pistons lost all of the 2 head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Bucks has outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams.

In their last five games, the Pistons grabbed only one win. The Bucks are on a hot streak, with 4 wins in their last 5 games. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

The Bucks are averaging 51.83…