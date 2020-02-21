Kings and Buddy Hield to host Grizzlies At Golden 1 Center. The Grizzlies are coming off a 111-104 home win over the Portland Trail-Blazers. Brandon Clarke was solid with 27 points (12-of-14 FG) and 6 rebounds. Josh Jackson had a great performance with 5 rebounds cold-shooting slump in the season averaging only no rebounds.

The Kings will want to move on from an 111-130 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in which Buddy Hield provided his team with 22 points (8-of-21 from the field), 9 assists and 4 threes made.

Will Kent Bazemore replicate his 15 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Mavericks? In the head-to-head matchup between the teams this season, the Kings won once out of 2 games. The Grizzlies will attempt to keep their momentum going, having won 4 of their last 5 games. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial…