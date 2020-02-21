Wolves and Malik Beasley to host Celtics At Target Center. The T-wolves will want to move on from a 108-115 loss at home to the Charlotte Hornets, a game in which Juancho Hernangomez was on point last game, providing 16 points (5-of-18 FG), 4 offensive rebounds and 12 rebounds.

Malik Beasley was on point last game, providing 28 points (11-of-25 FG), 3 assists and 6 rebounds. The Celtics are coming off a 141-133 home win over the Los-Angeles Clippers. Jayson Tatum was solid with 39 points (14-of-23 from the field), 9 rebounds and 5 threes made.

Related: Wolves And Karl-Anthony Towns To Host Hornets At Target Center

Will Malik Beasley replicate his 28 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Hornets? This will be the first meeting between the teams this season. Out of the five last games the T-wolves played, they had only one win. Out of the last 5 games the Celtics played, they came out victorious 4 times….