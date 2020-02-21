Dennis: Club Brugge Can Beat Manchester United At Old Trafford

Emmanuel Dennis insists Club Brugge have the quality to beat Manchester United and secure a place in the

next round of the Europa League, reports Completesports.com.

Phillipe Clement’s men have a difficult task ahead of them after they were held to a 1-1 draw by the Red Devils in the first leg on Thursday.

Both sides will clash again in the second leg of the Round of 32 fixture next week at the Old Trafford.

And Dennis, who scored Club Brugge’s only goal of the game is confident they can beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in front of their fans.

. “I try to score when I get the chance. Sometimes it goes well and sometimes it doesn’t. I just want to score goals for the team. But I am not satisfied with the results,”Dennis told reporters after the game.

” There was more in it. We wanted victory, but it didn’t work. We are…