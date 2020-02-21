How Liverpool Can Sign Saka From Arsenal

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman says the Reds should only be interested in Bukayo Saka if the Arsenal youngster ever became available as a free agent, Completesports.com reports.

Saka, 18,is only tied to terms at Emirates until the summer of 2021 and the club are eager to put an extension in place, but no deal has been done as yet.

That has led to suggestions that Saka could be targeted by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

“He looks like a really good player, but he’s incredibly young,” McManaman told HorseRacing.net.

“If there are contract issues and he ever becomes available on a free transfer then that’s a no brainer because you’re taking someone on a free contract who’s young and has a lot of potential.”

The former Real Madrid star however pointed out that it would not be a good idea to sign the youngster now…