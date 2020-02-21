Igboun Scores In Dinamo Moscow Friendly Win vs Dinamo Minsk

Nigerian striker Sylvester Igboun was on target for Dinamo Moscow who thrashed Belarus club Dinamo Minsk 4-0 in a friendly game on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

Igboun scored in the 44th minute to put Dinamo Moscow 2-0 ahead.

Cameroon international Clinton N’Jie scored two goals in the 74th and 78th minutes while Sebastian Szymanski opened scoring for the Dinamo Moscow on 29 minutes.

Igboun has scored two goals in 10 Russian league appearances this season.

The 29-year-old has found the back of the net four times in 17 appearances in all competitions in the current campaign.

Dinamo Moscow will resume the second half of the Russian top-flight with a home game with Spartan Moscow on February 29.

Dinamo Moscow are currently in eight position on 24 points in the 16-team league table.

By James Agberebi

