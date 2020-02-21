Ighalo Needs Teammates Support To Thrive At Man United

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam says Odion Ighalo will need help from his teammates to adapt to his new club.

Ighalo sealed a stunning loan switch to Old Trafford on transfer deadline day in January from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua.

The 30-year-old made an impressive cameo debut appearance in United’s 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Monday and came close to opening his goal account in the encounter, firing his shot straight into the hands of goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Ighalo racked up 33 Premier League goals in 82 appearances during his three-year stay with Watford before moving to China to join Changchun Yatai where he bagged 36 goals and then he scored 10 goals for Shanghai Shenhua.

Stam admitted the forward may find it difficult to adapt to a big club like the Red Devils but hopes he will succeed with the side, whom he has always supported as a kid.

“I hope he’s going to surprise people….