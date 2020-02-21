Kante Out Of Chelsea vs Spurs Premier League Clash With Injury

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says N’Golo Kante will miss Saturday’s Premier League home clash against Tottenham Hotspur with a muscle injury and will be out for three weeks.

Lampard stated this during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“N’Golo Kante is not fit, he has a muscle injury and will be out for three weeks.”

And on other injury news, Lampard said:

“Christian Pulisic is not fit, Tammy Abraham has trained and is in the squad, and Andreas Christensen went to get a mask for a broken nose but is available.”

Concerning his relationship with his former boss at Chelsea Jose Mourinho: “Our relationship after working together changes. We’re very amicable and respectful of each other but obviously we both want our teams to win.”

And on Spur’s threat tomorrow: “Harry Kane is a miss, Son is a miss. They have had injuries in the past…