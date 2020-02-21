Record Breaker Saka Voted Arsenal’s MO In Win vs Olympiakos 

Bukayo Saka has been voted Arsenal’s Man of The Match, in their 1-0 win at Olympiakos in Thursday’s Europa League round of 32 game, Completesports.com reports.

Arsenal made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Friday after fans were asked to cast their votes.

And at the end of the voting, Saka who provided the assist for Arsenal’s goal scored by Alexandre Lacazette, finished ahead of Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papasthathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi.

Saka got 48 per cent of the votes with Leno, Mustafi and Sokratis getting 27, 21 and three per cents respectively.

The 18-year-old has now registered a record five assists in the Europa League this season (excluding qualifiers), more than any other player.

He now has the record of being the first English player to assist as many as five goals in a single UEFA Europa League…