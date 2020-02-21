The Blazers will want to move on from a 104-111 loss to the Memphis Gri

The Blazers will want to move on from a 104-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, a game in which Carmelo Anthony managed 6 offensive rebounds and 15 rebounds. Anfernee Simons was on point last game, providing 22 points (7-of-12 from the field), 7 rebounds and 6 threes made.

The Pelicans will want to move on from a 118-123 loss at home to the Oklahoma-City Thunder, a game in which Zion Williamson got in 32 points (11-of-19 shooting), 3 offensive rebounds and 6 rebounds.

Will Anfernee Simons replicate his 22 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Grizzlies? This season the teams lost all of the 3 head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Pels has outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams. The Blazers have won just 2 of their last 5 games. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries.

