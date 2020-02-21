Trump Extended Invitation To Wilder Vs Fury Fight

Donald Trump has been invited to be ringside for Tyson Fury’s world heavyweight title rematch with Deontay Wilder.

The US President jetted into Las Vegas on Tuesday and will stage an election rally in the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday.

Fury’s US promoter and Top Rank chief Bob Arum, who is a committed Democrat, claims Trump, who dabbled in promoting in the late 80s and early 90s, would be welcome if he wanted to watch the fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night.

Trump, who was beaten by Hillary Clinton in Nevada in the 2016 presidential election, has a tight schedule and is due to fly to India on Sunday.

“If Trump asks to come to the fight, he’s the President of the United States, and we would welcome him,” said Arum.

“I don’t know where we would put all his security guys because we’re sold out. I assume the Nevada State Athletic Commission would make room for him inside.

“Friday night he’s doing a rally here in Las Vegas, so the…