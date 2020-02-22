Ambrose Makes Livingston Debut In Away Draw vs Hibernian 

Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose made his debut for Livingston in their 1-1 away draw against former club Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Ambrose was on from the start and played for 90 minutes.

Also Read: Championship: Ajayi Helps West Brom Maintain Top Spot

Christian Doidge opened scoring for Hibernian in the 50th minute before Aaron Taylor-Sinclair equalised for Livingston on 56 minutes.

Livingston have now only won one of their last five games, with three defeats and one draw.

Up next for Livingston is a league home game against Ambrose’s former club Celtic on Wednesday.

They are now fifth, Championship play-off spot, on 38 points in the 12-team league table.

By James Agberebi

4 Secrets To Becoming Rich – How To Get Rich From Nothing: This ebook is a must read for anyone serious about exiting the rate race….

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights…