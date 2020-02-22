Arteta: Saka Contract Not In My Hands

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says it is down to the club to sort out Bukayo Saka’s contract situation while he concentrates on getting the best out of the teenager on the pitch.

The 18-year-old has become the Gunners’ first-choice left-back under Mikel Arteta, despite his desire to play in his natural winger role.

He earned plaudits with his performance in the 4-0 win over Newcastle and registered the match-winning assist away to Olympiacos in the Europa League – his ninth assist of the season, more than any other Arsenal player.

Saka is out of contract next summer and has already revealed he is leaving talks to extend his stay at the Emirates to his representatives.

“That is something the club has to get sorted,” Arteta told Sky Sports News.

“My priority is that he continues to play like he is doing and he keeps developing….