Bordeaux Boss Sousa Commends Kalu For Improved Attitude In Training

Bordeaux manager Paulo Sousa says Samuel Kalu now has a better attitude towards training, reports Completesports.com.

Kalu recently came under criticism from Sousa who questioned the Nigerian winger attitude and commitment to training.

Kalu has missed the club’s last five games as a result of injury but is back in the frame once again after returning to training with his teammates.



And Sousa commends the winger for displaying good attitude towards work.

”All the players have a good frame of mind, of work, whether Samuel (Kalu) or the others. They all have this good attitude,”Sousa stated in a news conference ahead of Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash against champions Paris Saint Germain.

“We have already shown that we are capable of being at the top of the ranking. I am an ambitious coach and I like to see my players having this…