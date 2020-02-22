CAF – Landmines Buried in the Sand! –Odegbami writes

From atop my little observatory, high up in the hills of Wasimi Orile, I am looking down at African football and, particularly, at the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

The organization is hardly recognizable from what we thought was a shambolic mess that Issa Hayatou left at the time he was justifiably ousted in a palace coup by some courageous federation Presidents. Almost two years down the line, that ‘mess’ is now smelling like roses!

CAF has become less than a shadow of itself. Some of us who were most vociferous and vehement in our call for a halt to Issa’s perpetual stay in office should actually now go back and apologise to the gentleman in Yaounde, where he must be gleefully grinning to himself now.

CAF has become a monumental disaster. Its current state cannot be compared to any time in the history of football anywhere in the world. The moment its leadership invited the General Secretary of FIFA to take over its administration for a period of 6…