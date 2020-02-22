Chelsea Beat Spurs To Boost Top Four Place 

Chelsea gave their top four push a big boost following a 2-1 win against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

A goal in each half from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso saw Chelsea bounce back from their defeat to Manchester United.

An own by Antonio Rudiger late in the game got Spurs a consolation goal.

The win saw Chelsea maintain fourth position on 44 points, four points above fifth place Spurs.

Giroud opened scoring for Chelsea on 15 minutes before Alonso doubled their lead on 48 minutes.

And in the 89th minute an own goal by Rudiger made it a nervy end but Chelses held on to secure all three points.

It was a return to winning ways for Chelsea after they picked just a point in their last two games, one loss and draw.

For Spurs it is now back-to-back defeats after they lost 1-0 to Leipzig in the Champions League during the week.

By James Agberebi

