Dare to Sponsor Two Air Warriors Players to 2020 Olympics

In fulfilment of his promise to host the Air Warriors of Lagos for emerging champions of the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League, Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has promised to sponsor two players from the victorious team to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Minister made this pledge while receiving the players in his office at the Moshood Abiola Stadium , Abuja , even as he expressed delight in their debut participation in the tournament.

“It is very exciting to receive the Air Warriors Basketball Club. When I watched them in Lagos, I saw a team with talents and skills and predicted that they would go a long way,” Dare said.

Their story is very compelling as it was their first time competing in the basketball league and they came out unbeaten. No team has ever set that record. That is hugely commendable.”

The Minister said the decision to sponsor two members of the team to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is to ensure that they have …