Dennis Can Hurt Any Defence In The World

Club Brugge manager Phillipe Clement says Emmanuel Dennis has the potential to trouble any defence in the world following the Nigerian forward impressive performance in Thursday night Europa League clash against Manchester United, reports Completesports.com.

Dennis scored a superb goal in the 1-1 draw and was a thorn in the flesh of United defenders for most part of the game.

It was the 22-year-old’s third goal in 11 European games for Club Brugge this season.

Clement believes the young striker has what it takes to be one of the best players in the world.

“Dennis did what I expected. He has already shown in the Champions League that he is someone with great potential, ” Clement told reporters after the game.

”He is someone with many qualities, but also with many work points. And we try to work on that every day. He can hurt every…