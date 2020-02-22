Ighalo Set To Equal Lampard’s Goal Record In Man United vs Watford Clash

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo could equal a goal record held by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard if he gets to score in his Old Trafford debut against his former club Watford on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo is set to make his first appearance at Old Trafford since joining the club last month from Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day.

Also Read: Ighalo Wants Martial Partnership At Man United

He could become the first player to score on their first home Premier League appearance for a club, having previously played for the opponents in the competition, since Frank Lampard did so for Manchester City against Chelsea in September 2014.

Lampard came on in the second half and drew 10-man City level in the game that ended 1-1 against Chelsea.

Ighalo scored 16 goals in 55 Premier League appearances for Watford between 2015-2017 but left them three years ago to join Changchun Yatai.

And ahead of…