Ighalo Wants Martial Partnership At Man United

Odion Ighalo said it is down to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to decide whether to partner him with Anthony Martial up front for Manchester United.

Ighalo made his second appearance for United as a second-half substitute against Club Brugge on Thursday night, replacing goalscorer Martial in the 67th minute.

The Nigerian also replaced Martial during United’s win at Stamford Bridge on Monday and was asked after the 1-1 draw with Brugge about the possibility of the pair playing alongside each other.

“That is the decision of the coach,” Ighalo said. “My job is just to work hard every day in training and, when called upon to help the team, I do so.”



Ighalo could make his first Premier League appearance for United against former club Watford on Sunday and he believes the time he spent at Vicarage Road will benefit him during his loan spell at Old…