Iheanacho Struggles As Jesus Grabs Man City Win At Leicester

Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho struggled to make an impact as Leicester City fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Manchester City in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Iheanacho started the game and was replaced by Harvey Barnes after the break.

He has scored three goals in 10 league appearances for the Foxes this season.

Substitute Gabriel Jesus’s late goal gave Manchester City all three points in the game



Latching onto former Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez’s pass after a superb run, Jesus slipped past Kasper Schmeichel in the 80th minute after the Dane had saved a Sergio Aguero penalty 18 minutes earlier.

In the battle of third versus second, Jamie Vardy hit the post for Leicester early on after being put through one-on-one in a goalless opening period, before Aguero’s penalty miss following a Dennis Praet handball, and Jesus’…