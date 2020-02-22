I’m a Playing Alongside World Class Players at Dortmund

Erling Haaland’s record-breaking start with Borussia Dortmund (eight goals in five games and one assist) has sent shockwaves across the footballing world.

In this interview, the 19-year-old Norwegian youngster talks about his biggest role model, how much he likes Borussia Dortmund and his first time in front of the Yellow Wall.

Who is your biggest role model?

“My father [Alf-Inge Haland] has been a big role model for me. I always said to myself I want to become a professional football player at a high level, and that’s what I said my whole life. To try to get better than him is also a goal and he has 34 games for Norway, and I think over 200 games in the Premier League, in England, so it’s still missing a bit.”

How do you like Borussia Dortmund so far, Haaland?

“I’ve been here one month, but when my teammates are so good,…