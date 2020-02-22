Leicester City Fans Blast VAR As Ederson Escapes Red Card For Iheanacho Challenge

Leicester City fans have blasted the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and Paul Tierney for not sending off Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson for his foul on Kelechi Iheanacho in Manchester City’s 1-0 win at King Power Stadium on Saturday night.

Iheanacho was punched by Ederson in his attempt to head home Maddison’s pass in the first half.

The Nigerian forward needed quick medical attention before leaving the pitch.

He however did not return to the pitch for the second half as he was replaced by Harvey Barnes.

Incensed by referee Tierney and VAR’s decision not to issue a red card, a decision that could have seen a different result, they took to social media to express their anger.

”Mate Ederson just punched Iheanacho in the face (after his headed the ball) and the ref hasn’t given a pen, ARE YOU MAD,”@RamboFYI tweeted.

”Neither Tyson Fury of Wilder will land a better punch tonight than Ederson has just landed…