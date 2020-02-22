Ogu In Action As Al Adalah Draw Again; Extend Winless Run

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu was in action for Al Adalah whose search for a win continues following Friday’s 2-2 away draw against Abha, in the Saudi Arabian top-flight, Completesports.com reports.

It was Al Adalah’s fifth consecutive draw with their last win coming on January 4.

The game was Ogu’s fifth since joining Al Adalah as a free agent.

The draw means Al Adalah remain in the relegation zone in 15th position on 14 points in the 16-team league table.

Also, they are five points away from the relegation play-off spot on the log.

By James Agberebi

