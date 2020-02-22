Oliseh Tips Dennis For Big European League Move After Impressing

Former Nigeria international Sunday Oliseh has tipped Super Eagles and Club Brugge’s forward Emmanuel Dennis to join one of Europe’s top leagues, Completesports.com reports.

Dennis was impressive for Brugge as he score their goal in the 1-1 home draw against Manchester United, in the Europa League round of 32 game.

The 22-year-old opened scoring for Brugge on 15 minutes, lobbing the ball over Sergio Romero following a long pass from former Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet.

It was Dennis’ third goal in UEFA competitions this season after scoring two goals in the 2-2 draw against Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage.

Reacting to his performance, Oliseh praised Dennis for his qualities, stating he is always a joy to watch.

“He is Extremely talented, fast, technical, strong and scores goals!” Oliseh wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

“Always a pleasure to watch our Nigeria’s own Emmanuel…