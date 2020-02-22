Oshoala Nets Hat-trick, Assist In Barcelona Away Win

Asisat Oshoala continues are impressive goal scoring run as she netted a hat-trick in Barcelona Ladies 6-0 away win against Logrono in the Spanish women’s league on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Oshoala scored Barcelona’s fourth, fifth and sixth goals in the 54th, 70th and 89th minutes.

She also provided the assist for Barcelona’s second goal scored by Alexia Putellas on 34 minutes.

The win means Barcelona remain unbeaten after 20 league games, with 18 wins and two draws.

Oshoala has now scored 19 goals in 19 league games for Barcelona this season.

Also, the hat-trick took her goals to 11 in her last six games played.

By James Agberebi

