Raptors and Serge Ibaka to host Suns At Scotiabank Arena. The Suns are coming off a 112-106 home win over the Golden-State Warriors. Despite not having such a great season, Jonah Bolden showed a significant improvement in his last game, performing above his average with 3 offensive rebounds, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Mikal Bridges was solid with 14 points (6-of-12 FG).

The Raptors will want to move on from a 91-101 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, a game in which Serge Ibaka ended last game with 28 points (10-of-17 FG), 9 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Will Serge Ibaka replicate his 28 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Nets? This will be the first time these teams meet this season. The Raptors seem to be on a roll, winning 4 out of the last 5 games they’ve played. Just 2 wins for the Suns in their last 5 games. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

