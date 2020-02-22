Jazz and Jordan Clarkson to host Spurs At Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz is coming off a 116-101 home win over the Miami Heat. Rudy Gobert contributed 16 points (7-of-12 shooting), 5 offensive rebounds and 20 rebounds.

The Spurs are coming off a 114-106 home win over the Oklahoma-City Thunder. Dejounte Murray got in 25 points (9-of-12 FG), 3 assists and 9 rebounds. Patty Mills was on point last game, providing 20 points (7-of-13 shooting) and 3 threes made.

Donovan Mitchell delivered the goods last game sinking 26 points and driving his team to a win against the Heat. Can he do it again?

The former game between the two ended up in a loss on the road for the Jazz. Out of the last 5 games the Jazz played, they came out victorious 4 times. The Spurs have won only one of their last 5 games. Both teams are expected to be at full strength…