Success Happy With ‘ Big Brother’ Ighalo Man United Move

Isaac Success is delighted his “big brother” Odion Ighalo landed his dream move to Manchester United and is excited about being reunited with his countryman on Sunday.

Ighalo has always craved joining the team he supported as a child and his wish finally came true on transfer deadline day when he joined the Red Devils on loan until the end of the season.

Success was one of the first to congratulate the 30-year-old former Watford striker and there is sure to be an embrace between the two at Old Trafford if Success is taken to Manchester by Head Coach Nigel Pearson.



“I’m so pleased for him,” said Success. “He’s always wanted this and it’s finally happened. When he finishes his career he’ll be able to look back and say, ‘I did it. I finally made it to where I wanted to get to.’

“He messaged me straight away…