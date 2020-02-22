Success Seeks First EPL Start in 11 Months As Face Man United

Former Nigeria junior international,Isaac Success will be hoping to make his first start of the season for Watford when they visit Old Trafford on Sunday to play Manchester United, Completesports.com reports.

Success has been a bit-part player for the Hornets since the start of the season and the Nigerian has only made five substitute appearances in 26 Premier League games so far this term.

Success scored when a strong lineup of Watford Under 23s lost 3-2 to Queens Park Rangers on Monday evening, and the Nigerian would feel he did just enough to get gaffer,Nigel Pearson’s nod for his first start since March 9, 2019 when he played for 66 minutes in Watford’s 3-1 loss at Manchester City.

Watford flaunted the video of Success’ goal for the U-23s on their Twitter handle tiled, ‘Success showing that strenght’. In the video, the striker cleverly chested down a free-kick inside a crowded box, then outwitted his…